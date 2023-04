'Just the beginning for cellular industry' says inventor

Martin Cooper, inventor of the mobile phone reminisces on the unit he built as today marks 50 years since the first mobile phone call was made.

He says the cellular industry - revolutionising healthcare, education, collaboration - is "just the beginning".

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn