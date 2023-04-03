THE POWER, the new “dynamic, exciting and challenging” show on Prime Video

SUCOPRESS/ Raquel Laguna.

The Power, the emotionally-driven global thriller, based on Naomi Alderman’s international award-winning novel, has premiered exclusively on Prime Video.

SUCOPRESS talked to Toheeb Jimoh, Heather Agyepong, Eddie Marsan, Ria Zmitrowicz, Zrinka Cvitesic, Raelle Tucker, Jane Featherstone and Naomi De Pear about the new TV series.

THE POWER is our world, but for one twist of nature.

Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will.

The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.

The series stars Toni Collette as Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, alongside John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez, Auli’i Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez, Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo, Josh Charles as Daniel Dandon, Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke, Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev, Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery, and more.

New episodes available each Friday on Prime Video.