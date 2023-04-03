LIVE NFL Rumors On Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, DeAndre Hopkins + Bruce Feldman Mock Draft

NFL Daily is LIVE with some fresh NFL rumors on today’s show.

What’s the latest with Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson?

Could deals happen soon?

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated says that it’s certain that a Rodgers deal to the New York Jets will happen before this month’s NFL Draft, but for Jackson, it remains unclear as Baltimore is in no rush to deal the former NFL MVP.

Breer is also reporting that it’s increasingly likely that the Arizona Cardinals will opt to cut DeAndre Hopkins, who has been in NFL Trade Rumors.