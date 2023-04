Welcome to the #History channel, TheHistoriographer. #Subscribe to stay tuned!

Welcome to TheHistoriographer, a channel dedicated to producing videos on a wide range of historical, cultural and political topics in in various languages: Eng.๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡งFr.๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท Sp.๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ธTr.๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ทAr.๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ธ