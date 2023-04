Messianic Haggadah Released

Messianic Passover haggadah for the night of the Passover seder.

Passover is a wonderful and joyous celebration of the power, majesty, & benevolence of Yahweh.

Our Messiah Yahushua Himself kept Passover as an example for us to emulate before becoming the Passover Lamb for our sins by dying through crucifixion.

Now in addition to commemorating the Exodus from Egypt, Passover also commemorates the sacrifice of our Passover Lamb, Yahushua our Messiah.