‘Drag Race’ Winner Jinkx Monsoon Joins ‘Doctor Who’ in Major Role | THR News

Jinkx Monsoon, the actress, singer and two-time winner of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, will star the next series of ‘Doctor Who’ in a major role, joining Ncuti Gatwa as the new Time Lord and Millie Gibson as the new companion Ruby Sunday.