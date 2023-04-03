Episode 196 - Did you know the government has enslaved you?

What are they trying to hide while all eyes are on Trump?
The fake news is worse than you think.
And more real news to go over.
Https://linktr.ee/datthingofours
What are they trying to hide while all eyes are on Trump?
The fake news is worse than you think.
And more real news to go over.
Https://linktr.ee/datthingofours
View50 years ago today, the World Trade Center’s twin towers debuted as the tallest buildings in the..
Small businesses across the nation are being smothered by regulations and taxes at all levels of government—and this appears to..