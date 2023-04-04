Latest Data Shows the Recession Has Started

Forget the recession predictions in 2023; the latest data shows the recession has already started.

For the past 18 months recession predictions have called for a recession starting in 2023.

Now the latest data shows the recession has started.

It's one of the reasons why Tesla stock dropped today.

Why is Tesla down today?

You can thank a global recession and strong earnings from General Motors (GM stock) for the drop in the Tesla share price.

And the recession predictions 2023 are also the reason why the Fed won't cut rates this year.

Of course oil prices are going up and home prices are rising, which means the inflation rate is rising again also.

Not only are we now in a recession, we might be facing stagflation.