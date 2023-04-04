What About The Los Angeles Rams...

After winning a Super Bowl over a year ago, The Los Angeles Rams are in a very interesting situation right now.

They recently traded A three-time pro bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey To the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 3rd round draft pick and a tight end Hunter long.

The Rams took a dub with this trade, The way I see it.

Jalen Ramsey didn't even want to stay in LA anyways.

The positive side of this is they still have Matthew Stafford, his 2022 season was unfortunately cut short by a spinal cord contusion And he missed the last 7 games of the season.

Still throw for over 2,000 yards with 10 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Stafford is now on track to make a full return to the field for the upcoming 2023 season at full capacity, head coach Sean McVay recently said that Matthew Stafford will be “ready to roll” for the 2023 season.