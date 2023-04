Netherlands Train Crash: Several ‘seriously injured’ as train crashes, derails | Oneindia News

In a very unfortunate incident that took place in the Netherlands, several people have been injured after a train carrying at least 50 people collided with a construction crane in the southern part of the country.

#Netherlands #NetherlandsTrainCrash #TrainCrash ~PR.152~ED.102~GR.125~HT.96~