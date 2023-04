Rays Formula 1600 : Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca : Not How i Wanted to Start the Season

Are you ready for some high-speed thrills?

In this video, we take a look at the Ray's Formula 1600, a car that's as fun to drive as it is stylish.

We'll give you a glimpse of what it's like to get behind the wheel of this high-performance vehicle the Ray's Formula 1600 is sure to put a smile on your face.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride as we take this beauty for a spin.