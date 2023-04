Colombian artist recycles tyres to make sculptures and raise pollution awareness

One man's trash is another man's treasure.

This is true for Colombian artist Edison Camacho, who recycles tyres and other discarded materials into sculptures which he then displays in The Tyre Museum in San Francisco de Sales, Cundinamarca, Colombia.

"People think it's no longer useful" he says, "but it still works, it's still useful, it's still alive."