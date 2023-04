🚨 PRESIDENT TRUMP INDICTMENT: LIVE Coverage of Protests, Rallies in Manhattan 4-4-23

Tuesday, April 4, 2023: Join the RSBN broadcast team LIVE from New York City as President Donald J.

Trump is expected to surrender himself to New York prosecutors after being indicted by a grand jury last week.

Protests against and rallies in support of Trump are expected and RSBN will bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the entire day's events.