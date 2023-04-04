4-4-23 -- Indictment Day Is Here

Today is the day that Donald John Trump is set to be indicted in NYC and all hell is ready to break loose.

For those of you following the score at home, this historic event doesn't seem out of character for the times.

After multiple impeachments and denying even the most basic rights (such as free speech) to a standing president, we have been indoctrinated into the normality of the ongoing persecution of Trump.

He's managed to always land on his feet but will it be the case this time and of course, we always have to ponder the so called reality surrounding such events.

Is it live or is it Memorex?