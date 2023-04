Ducks river stream water

Ducks are found on rivers, lakes and streams. Some even live in estuaries and on the sea.

The duck is adapted for swimming on the surface of the water by having webbed feet.

The webbing allows the duck to push with greater force on the water.

This in turn makes the duck move more quickly over the water surface to avoid predators and to search for food.

When the duck comes out on land it waddles as the position of its legs and its webbed feet are more suited for paddling than walking.