These Media Hacks Don't Even Try to Hide Their Glee at This | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about the “The Late Show’s” Stephen Colbert’s treatment of anyone who questions the validity of the Trump indictment; “The View’s” Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro being unable to contain their glee at the prospect of a Trump arrest; the official response from Donald Trump to his indictment; an interview with Emily Kohrs, the forewoman of Trump’s grand jury in Georgia, that should make everyone worried; Glenn Beck telling Tucker Carlson the real threat of Trump being arrested; former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson telling Tucker Carlson why he vetoed his states bill stopping gender affirming care for transgender kids; Gavin Newsom sharing his bizarre plans for prison reform on “The Problem with Jon Stewart”; Nancy Pelosi’s bizarre theory on Putin being afraid of Hillary Clinton; and much more.