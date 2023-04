America’s Mom Sounds The Alarm on The Depth of Sexual Abuse & Grooming of Children In Public Schools

Sherrona Bishop -- also known as "America's Mom" -- joined The Two Mikes today to discuss the dire need to form, at the local level, popular resistance against any efforts by town and county governments and school boards that introduce programs meant to sexualize children, teach them to hate America, and to indoctrinate kids with the absurd idea that LBGTQ'ism is just another form of normality.