NYPD Officers Call Out Sick To Avoid Arresting Donald Trump

While rallying in support of President Trump in West Palm Beach while his motorcade drove him to Palm Beach International airport to fly to New York to be indicted, Laura Loomer spoke with a Florida resident whose son, an NYPD officer, said many NYPD officers are planning to have “Blue Flu” today so that they don’t have to go into work and process President Trump at the Courthouse where he is expected to be arraigned at 2 pm EST.