JP Update on Ancient Library at Military Base Revealing History of Arks on Earth - ExoPolitics

03.04.23 - In his latest update, my US Army Insider, JP, was taken inside an underground library in a US military base where he visited a mysterious Aisle 10.

It contained ancient Sumerian records about how large Space Arks operate and their use of probes to gather intelligence on the level of civilization development at any historical period.

JP further added that we are in the midst of a surge of orb sightings from Arks, which are activating all over our solar system, including subterranean areas on Earth.