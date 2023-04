227 former Lionesses receive an England cap

More than 200 Lionesses have been tracked down and given a cap for their efforts.

The first England women’s fixture took place in 1972.

However, the recognition was next to none.

Following a research project, the FA awarded those 227 women with their England cap.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn