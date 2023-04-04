New 2024 Audi PB18 E-Tron - EXTREME LUXURY HYPERCAR

The Audi PB18 E-Tron is a concept electric sports car developed by Audi and unveiled in 2018.

It features a sleek and futuristic design, with a low, wide stance and a single-seat cockpit that can be adjusted to fit different drivers.

The car is powered by three electric motors, one on the front axle and two on the rear, which produce a combined output of over 500 horsepower.

The PB18 E-Tron also has a range of over 300 miles on a single charge, thanks to its high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack.

Overall, the Audi PB18 E-Tron represents a bold vision for the future of electric sports cars and showcases the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability.