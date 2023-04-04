France Approves Massive $450 Billion Military Budget

On April 4, the French government approved the nation's largest military spending in over 50 years.

Fox News reports that the key budget bill and the boost in military spending highlight the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The bill will see France spend $450 billion on the military between 2024 and 2030.

France's Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said the bill's goals are similar to 1960s push to develop nuclear weapons, which made France a major military power.

The new bill will modernize France's nuclear arsenal, increase spending on intelligence by 60%, double military reservists and develop more remote operated weapons.

Fox News reports that the bill will also see France's arms industry increase production to meet the needs of both the French military and Ukraine.

An issue we unfortunately rediscovered with the war in Ukraine is the issue of the ammunition stocks … We will need a ten-year period of time to upgrade all infrastructures and equipment of our military, Sébastien Lecornu, France's Defense Minister, via Fox News.

According to Lecornu, the budget bill will be voted on by parliament by June and could be enforced by mid-July.

President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance does not hold a majority in either house of France's parliament.

However, Fox News reports that military officers have long complained of diminishing military spending, while opponents of the bill have pushed for increased defense spending.

