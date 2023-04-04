FDU WMA Club Meeting XLI: Hennion & Walsh ft. Kevin Mahn

S this week.

Our first meeting will be on Tuesday 4/4/23 at 6 PM in Mansion 13/DH1170/Zoom (For Zoom link, click on our link in our bio)/Instagram LIVE/TikTok LIVE/LinkedIn LIVE/Twitter LIVE/YouTube LIVE/Twitch/KICK/Restream/Rumble/GETTR.

Our speaker will be Kevin Mahn, President and Chief Investor Officer at Hennion & Walsh Asset Management.

Kevin D.

Mahn is the President and Chief Investment Officer of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management.

Mr. Mahn is responsible for all of the Wealth and Asset Management products and services offered at the Firm including the SmartTrust® series of Unit Investment Trusts (UITs).

Mr. Mahn also was the Portfolio Manager of the family of SmartGrowth® Mutual Funds.

These mutual funds were target-risk oriented “mutual funds of ETFs” designed to track the Lipper Optimal Indices.