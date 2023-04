The Bar Room Podcast #42: (WWE, Deadpool 3, Daniel Radcliffe, Blue Beetle, Barbie Ferreira)

This week on the Bar Room Podcast, WWE has officially sold to Endeavor and will merge with the UFC, Deadpool 3 hires a She Hulk writer to write their draft, Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe claims that “We can trust kids to tell us who they are,” Blue Beetle is a film that is dead before anyone cared for it, and Barbie Ferreira no longer wants to be the fat best friend in a TV show with hot women.