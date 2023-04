New age

Sage, crystals: Modern day witches use all of these in their practices/rituals.

Witches are workers for Satan.

And nowhere in the bible.

Does it say to use any of these methods to get rid of demons or make your life better.

So stop using sage & crystals.

Rather submit to God, resist the devil, and he will flee from you.

(James 4:7-8) If you want to be spiritual, make sure to do it the right way.

Accept the holy spirit into your life.

(Acts 1:8)