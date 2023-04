The Perfect Vanilla Pound Cake - Look No Further - It's AMAZING

Ever wondered how to make your pound cakes taste like mama cooked them?

Look no further.

This is by far, my favorite Vanilla Pound Cake Recipe.

It has a delicious crunchy and chewy texture on top and edges and a soft crumb in the middle.

This Vanilla Pound cake I remember most because my granny made it for us often.

All we had to do is ask and she would call us out of the yard and into the kitchen.

She would say "wash up" and we knew we were going to get a piece of warm pound cake.