New Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Edition - 250 examples to celebrate 10 years of partnership

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (DGR) has been bringing together hundreds of thousands of classic and vintage style motorcycle enthusiasts for many years to raise funds and raise awareness on men's health globally.

Founded in Sydney, Australia in 2012, the DGR was created by Mark Hawwa as a surprising and innovative way to bring bike enthusiasts together in support of a common cause.

Growing year by year, today the DGR is a global event with over 90,000 riders taking to the streets in more than 800 cities, with over $37 million raised to date for prostate cancer research and men's mental health .

One of Triumph's most significant contributions has been to raise awareness and actively support fundraisers around the world, providing motorcycles from Triumph's Modern Classic range as the ultimate prize.

In previous years this has included amazing motorcycles, such as a one-of-a-kind Triumph Thruxton RS DGR Edition and a custom Triumph Bonneville T120 "1959 Legends" and matching Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar, awarded to the biggest fundraiser of 2022 as part of a collaboration between Triumph and Gibson.