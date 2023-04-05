The CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept - A world of emotions at your fingertips

The feeling that it’s all about you as a driver.

This was the idea that guided the CUPRA team to create a new design concept for the interior of its 100% electric model, the CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept.

“Its interior is designed to maximise emotions and turn driving into a full on experience” says the brand’s Design Director, Jorge Diez.

A world of emotions at your fingertips.

The driver, the centre of the world.

In this renewed approach, the main interior design concept of the CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept has been to put the focus on the driver, creating an asymmetrical space to place them at the centre.

The electric car of the next generation.

With a view to the next generation, the interior of the CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept is characterised by a gaming aesthetic, with elements that raise its value with parametric design, enhanced by the use of interior lighting that blends sportiness with video game culture.