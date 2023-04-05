Hours After Arraignment Donald Trump Took the Stage Claiming His Indictment is Election Interference

It’s as much his mantra as “Make America Great Again,” but after pleading guilty and getting booked for criminal tax fraud, Trump is claiming election interference once again.

Donald Trump was indicted and arraigned on 34 criminal charges related to hush money payments made to women in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Prosecutors allege these payments were filed as business and legal expenses and paid through Trump’s lawyers and via other avenues.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.