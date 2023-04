Why Isn’t Prince Louis a Page in the Coronation?

Prince George will have a role in his grandfather, King Charles’ coronation, as a page.

This has left some to wonder why Prince Louis and Prince Archie are not included.

It’s pretty simple, they are too young.

Prince George is 9, and has been involved in royal events for a while.

The other pages are older than Prince George.

His Grandfather has also asked Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay, and Ralph Tollemache.

These boys are all 12 or 13.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.