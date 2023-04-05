Legal Law Discussion About Markle vs. Markle / Can Samantha Win Her Defamation Case?
Legal Law Discussion About Markle vs. Markle / Can Samantha Win Her Defamation Case?

I speak with attorney Frank George from the law firm McCarthy Lebit Crystal Liffman.

We take a deep dive into the next steps for Samantha Markle and how she can win her case of defamation against her sister, Meghan Markle.