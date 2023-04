The Story Behind the ‘Stone of Destiny’ and Its Role on King Charles’ Coronation

The “Stone of Destiny” sounds like something you'd find in a Disney fairytale, but it's actually very real.

It may seem like just a block of rock but millions of tourists from around the world travel to see this priceless rock that will play a huge role in the crowning of King Charles III.

Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.