Citadel A-Pac premiere: Priyanka, Richard Madden, B'wood celebs at the blue carpet |Oneindia News

The American version of Citadel had a star-studded premiere in Mumbai and lead actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas said she couldn't have asked for a better start to the international promotional campaign of the spy-thriller series.

Citadel, executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, features Chopra Jonas as elite spy Nadia opposite Richard Madden's Mason Kane.

The Prime Video show had its first premiere in Mumbai at PVR ICON, Palladium, on Tuesday night.

#PriyankaChopra #Citadel #RichardMadden ~PR.154~ED.103~HT.98~