LFA 4.5.23 @11am: PANDORA'S BOX IS NOW OPEN!

It's time to get involved in the war - Ben Bergquam air lifted to safety - Trump's speech last night recap - Alvin Bragg opened Pandora's box and he will regret it - Time to fact check the fact checkers - Let's expose Judge Merchan and his intentions - Trump hating John Bolten leaves CNN deflated and hopeless - WI & IL had bad days yesterday - Woman denied adoption based on Christian faith - Ukraine will become part of NATO - NC gets supermajority after Dem switches parties - TN Legislature wins again!