Johnson & Johnson Offers Nearly $9 Billion , to Settle Talcum Powder Lawsuits.

NPR reports that on April 4, Johnson & Johnson announced a proposal to settle allegations that its product caused cancer.

Under the proposal, LTL Management, a J&J subsidiary, will re-file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

It would also receive $8.9 billion from J&J to be paid out to claimants over the next 25 years.

Erik Haas, J&J’s worldwide vice president of litigation, issued a statement.

Resolving this matter through the proposed reorganization plan is both more equitable and more efficient, allows claimants to be compensated in a timely manner, , Erik Haas, J&J’s worldwide vice president of litigation, via statement.

... and enables the company to remain focused on our commitment to profoundly and positively impact health for humanity, Erik Haas, J&J’s worldwide vice president of litigation, via statement.

However, J&J still denies any wrongdoing.

The company continues to believe that these claims are specious and lack scientific merit, Erik Haas, J&J’s worldwide vice president of litigation, via statement.

CNBC reports that Leigh O’Dell, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said J&J is , "seeking an extremely deep discount on justice and is not really offering anything other than another bankruptcy and more delay, delay, and delay.".

This new filing should be viewed as a shameful attempt to run out the clock on people dying of cancer and convince some lawyers to give up, Leigh O’Dell, an attorney for the plaintiffs, via statement.

Last year, J&J announced that it would stop selling its talc-based products worldwide.