Sunak confirms asylum seekers will be moved onto barges

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed that a number of asylum seekers will be moved from hotels and put onto barges, one of which will sit off the coast of Dorset.

The PM said the move was part of his plans to reduce the amount of money spent each day on housing asylum seekers.

Report by Browna.

