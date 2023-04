Ailing Pakistan elephant receives diagnosis after international attention

Hanging from a crane, 17-year-old Noor Jehan has just been seen by a team of international vets at Karachi Zoo.

The 3.5-ton African elephant, who could barely walk across her enclosure due to a large growth between her back legs, caught the eye of Four Paws International after images of her were shared on social media.

"It was a very risky procedure" says vet Amir Khalil, after knocking Noor Jehan to perform the diagnosis.