Yandere Takes You ‘On A Date’ [Audio Roleplay] F4A F4M F4F ASMR (Voice Acting)

Hello!

I’ve seen you in the office, you keep saying good morning to me, you talk to me about work projects… but I know you want more.

I just know.

So, I’m going to take you on a date!

Don’t worry about your things, let’s get in my car… now.