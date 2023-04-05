The 3 Days Following the DEATH of YESHUA BEN YOSEF

In this video we explore deeper into the memories and wisdom of Jonathan Johnson as he recalls his past life as Yeshua Bar Yosef of Nazareth, Israel.

Follow his journey from the moment he died on the cross, descended into the Underworld to break the chains of death and free the collective from its illusory power, before returning home to his Divine Mother and Father.

Join us on this profound journey as we explore deeper into these unbelievable claims and mysteries, of a man who says he remembers his ancient past and his incredible journey from before time began.