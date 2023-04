DERCK JOHNSON SHOWS YOU THE COMMS TRUMPS ARREST AND SPEECH

DERICK JOHNSON BREAKS DOWN CIC TRUMP'S MARALAGO SPEECH ON APRIL 4, 2023..A LOT OF GREAT COMMS IN THIS SPPECH.

THIS "INDICTMENT" ISN'T WHAT MOST OF THE WORLD THINKS IT IS....AS ANYTHING ELSE..HAVE FUN WITH THIS OPERATION...YOU'RE LIVING THROUGH THE MOST BIBLICAL TIMES..HERE IS HIS BREAKDOWN PAIRED WITH EXECUTIVE ORDERS 12848-13912-13919-AND HOW DJT IS LEGALLY CIC AND PRESIDENT BY THE CONSTITUTION AND MULTIPLE LAWS & ORDERS...I CAN'T MAKE YOU UNDERSTAND BUT WILL TRY...