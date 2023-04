Clip 22 - This Roulette Strategy Is Unbeatable, Unless... -BTM Funnies

At one point in my life I learned how to play roulette.

It seemed simple enough.

Pick a number or a color and place your bet.

Somewhere online I heard about this roulette strategy that's unbeatable!

Bet the same color every time, but double your bet every time you lose.

The math all checked out and so I gave it a go at the cruise casino!

It was all fun and games until we hit a little snafu along the way.