BTS joins The Beatles and The Supremes as the only groups with at least six leaders and at least one member have led the Hot 100 solo.

Childish Gambino’s “This is America” soared to No.

1 on the Hot 100, but it could have been a completely different song.

Rob Marshall, ‘The Little Mermaid’ director, explained why Harry Styles didn't end up playing Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action remake and more!