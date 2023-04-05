Italian ex-leader Silvio Berlusconi hospitalised, reportedly in ICU

Three-time Prime Minister of Italy Silvio Berlusconi is in hospital due to a problem related to a previous infection.
His condition was described as stable by Italy's Foreign Minister.
Three-time Prime Minister of Italy Silvio Berlusconi is in hospital due to a problem related to a previous infection.
His condition was described as stable by Italy's Foreign Minister.
The doctors caring for former Premier Silvio Berlusconi in a Milan hospital, where he is recovering from a lung infection, say his..