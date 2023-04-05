LSU's Angel Reese Rejects Jill Biden's Apology

LSU's Angel Reese , Rejects , Jill Biden's Apology.

On April 3, the first lady had suggested that Iowa should be invited to the White House based on the Hawkeyes' performance.

I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do.

So, we hope LSU will come.

But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game, Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, via Fox News.

On April 4, President Biden suggested that just LSU and the winner of the men's championship, UConn, would be invited to the White House.

Typically, the White House celebration is limited to the winner of the championship.

A spokesperson for the first lady apologized and said no disrespect was meant in suggesting that Iowa also be invited to the White House.

Fox News reports that LSU forward Angel Reese said she will not accept first lady Jill Biden's apology for suggesting Iowa be invited to the White House.

I'm not gonna lie to you, I don't accept the apology because of, you said what you said... I said what I said.

And like, you can't go back on certain things that you say, Angel Reese, LSU forward, via 'Paper Route' podcast.

I mean, you, like, felt like they should've came because of sportsmanship, right?

They can have that spotlight.

We'll go to the Obamas, we'll see Michelle, we'll see Barack, Angel Reese, LSU forward, via 'Paper Route' podcast.

According to Reese, it remains to be seen whether the Tigers will accept the invitation to the White House.

I just know that if the roles were reversed, it wouldn't be the same.

If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House, Angel Reese, LSU forward, via 'Paper Route' podcast.

