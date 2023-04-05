IDetective - Chief Patrick Jordan - 04.05.23

This WEDNESDAY night, April 5th, 2023, on the I Detective Show.

Are we going to war on the border?

And if so, how will this affect the major cities in the U.S. that are already experiencing violence, the drugs, and the deaths from fentanyl a new cold war with China?

Our guest retired Chief Patrick Jordan of the L.A.

County Sheriff Office will be speaking about this question and others.

Is this violent drug war coming to our doorstep.

Randy Sutton the voice of American Law Enforcement will be giving us the latest Law Enforcement News and John “Buck Savage will have another Choir Practice.

So, buckle up, as we give you the unvarnished truth of what’s happening in Law Enforcement today.

Join us on the I Detective Show every Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m.

Eastern Time, brought to you by KGRAdb.com, for the best alternative talk radio on the planet.