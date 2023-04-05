Mexico Looks to China for Help Combating Fentanyl Trafficking

On April 4, Mexico's president urged his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to help control the trafficking of fentanyl.

NBC reports that the news comes amid criticism from the United States that Mexico has failed to stem the flow of the synthetic opioid.

In a March 22 letter to Xi, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador defended Mexico's efforts to combat trafficking, while asking China for assistance.

We come to you, President Xi Jinping, not to ask for your support in the face of these rude threats, but to request that for humanitarian reasons, you help us control shipments of fentanyl that can be sent from China to our country, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, via NBC.

NBC reports that fentanyl lies at the center of a surge in overdose deaths in the U.S. .

Republican lawmakers have blamed Mexico for failing to take down drug cartels responsible for producing and shipping the highly-addictive painkiller.

According to Obrador, law enforcement in Mexico has taken down nearly 1,400 clandestine fentanyl labs and seized seven tons of the drug.

Obrador also claimed that only 30% of the total fentanyl consumed in the U.S. had entered the country via Mexico.

U.S. officials insist that fentanyl is mass-produced in Mexico using chemicals mainly sourced from China.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has spearheaded U.S. efforts to increase pressure on Mexico, including designating cartels as terrorist organizations.

