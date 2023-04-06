Chile '76 Movie

Chile '76 Movie Trailer HD - US Release Date: May 5, 2022 Starring: Aline Küppenheim, Nicolás Sepúlveda, Hugo Medina, Alejandro Goic Director: Manuela Martelli Synopsis: Chile, 1976.

Carmen heads off to her beach house to supervise its renovation.

Her husband, children and grandchildren come back and forth during the winter vacation.

When the family priest asks her to take care of a young man he is sheltering in secret, Carmen steps onto unexplored territories, away from the quiet life she is used to.