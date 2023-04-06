New Article: Gov.
Little signs House Bill 71, banning gender-affirming care for minors in Idaho
New Article: Gov.
Little signs House Bill 71, banning gender-affirming care for minors in Idaho
ViewIdaho Gov. Brad Little announced that he had signed House Bill 71 into law. The law criminalizes doctors who provide..
ViewRepublican lawmakers in Kentucky on Wednesday swept aside the Democratic governor's veto of a bill regulating some of the most..
Idaho’s governor has signed a bill criminalizing gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. Idaho is at least the 12th..