How Indigenous guardians protect the planet and humanity | Valérie Courtois

"If we take care of the land, the land takes care of us," says Indigenous leader Valérie Courtois.

As climate change continues to devastate the planet, Indigenous guardians are helping to honor our responsibility to the land, monitoring water quality, conducting research and working to restore key species.

Courtois invites us all to support the guardians working to ensure that humanity has a future on Earth -- and to discover that healing the land can transform us as well.