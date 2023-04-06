Comedy Chaos w/ Tristan Rega: Exposing Trump's Indictment, Arrest & Bizarre Conspiracies

In this electrifying episode of Rated G, host Gary G.

Garcia and producer Brian T.

Licata sit down with the hilarious and unapologetic comedian Tristan Rega.

They dive deep into Tristan's journey in the world of stand-up comedy, discussing the highs, the lows, and everything in between.

As they research and riff on pop culture, current events, and controversial topics, expect brutally honest opinions and side-splitting laughter.

Brace yourself as Tristan Rega uncovers the truth behind Trump's indictment, arrest, and the wildest conspiracy theories circulating around them.

Buckle up for an unfiltered, unpredictable, and unforgettable conversation with one of comedy's most candid voices.